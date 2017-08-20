Emma: Bears Have Realities To Face At Quarterback

By Chris Emma—

(CBS) Those who occupy an office at Halas Hall, from Ryan Pace down ladder, surely saw this coming.

Despite the Bears’ best-laid plans, there was just one scenario in which the transition from Mike Glennon to Mitchell Trubisky would go smoothly, and far too many variables in play for it to unfold.

Sure, the hope was and is that Glennon plays like an NFL starter while Trubisky develops this season, giving the Bears a key asset alongside their future at quarterback. But Saturday’s second preseason game – a 24-23 Bears victory over the Cardinals – offered the latest illustration to a cloudy direction.

Either the Bears are running the safest offense possible for the preseason or their faith in Glennon is lacking. After a rough debut, Glennon took strides, finishing 13-of-18 for 89 yards, a touchdown and interception. But the major extent of his work was with designed short passes. His longest completion went to Cam Meredith for only 18 yards.

The confidence of Glennon is already a concern as Mitch-a-palooza takes Chicago by storm. It seems the Bears are simply trying to put Glennon in a position not to fail rather than for success. This isn’t the offense you run with a guy making $18.5 million guaranteed.

Glennon has rarely gotten the chance to air it out, and those occurrences have created wonders to whether he can throw with precision down the field. Accuracy and touch have been an issues so far for Glennon.

Glennon’s second pick of the preseason was a ball forced towards Kendall Wright and picked off by Tyrann Mathieu. It’s natural to wonder where Glennon’s head is and how that will affect his decision making. Will he try for too much or even too little to avoid losing his place?

Backup quarterback Mark Sanchez made what was considered a surprise appearance in the game, completing two passes with his second-team offense. Then came Trubisky, leading his third-string unit to the field.

When Trubisky was upright, his combination of talent and poise was on display, but the Bears are risking getting the future of the franchise killed behind this third-team offensive line. Trubisky took a beating on Saturday night. The most egregious act came on a personal foul for roughing the passer, a hit that buckled Trubisky’s left leg in an uncomfortable way.

Safety concerns aside, the Bears are resisting that next step for Trubisky’s development, which is elevating him to the second- or first-team offense for reps with starters. He has a good rapport with Victor Cruz and Tanner Gentry, but the Bears need to put him in a new position with the starters – even just for a temporary look in the preseason.

Coach John Fox has resisted moving Trubisky from the third team. He’s the gatekeeper to this organizational plan at quarterback, and conversations on this topic must include Ryan Pace and the men in charge of this front office.

Fox has remained mum on the details, so we’re left with questions that are only rhetorical. When will the Bears make moves with Trubisky, and what will it take? How will the team act to assure Glennon’s confidence remains steady? Even if it means breaking from the plan, the Bears have to consider what’s best for their present and future at quarterback.

Early returns from training camp and now into the preseason show Glennon already looking behind his back and Trubisky gaining fast. At some point, the Bears will have to confront the reality of this all-too-likely scenario.

Extra points

— Tarik Cohen, “The Human Joystick,” has been more impressive than one could’ve hoped. The rookie out of North Carolina A&T rushed 11 times for 77 yards with Jordan Howard (eye) and Jeremy Langford (ankle) both sidelined. It now seems all but certain that Cohen will work as the backfield complement to Howard, bringing an element of speed and agility to the offense.

— Hroniss Grasu got the start at center, with Cody Whitehair moving to left guard, the continuation of a look the Bears have brought forth in this preseason. It’s insurance in case Kyle Long isn’t ready for Week 1. While Fox has said that Long remains “on target” for the opener, the Bears are still easing him back. This is something to monitor as September 10 approaches.

— Kyle Fuller got the chance to start at cornerback with Prince Amukamara sidelined due to a hamstring injury, and Fuller showed struggles. He often gets stuck in the mud with one-on-one matchups and can’t keep up with quick receivers. Pace said that this preseason will offer an important evaluation of Fuller. It’s worth wondering how he feels about the 2014 first-round pick.

— Eddie Jackson has displayed a knack for finding the football. The rookie out of Alabama has brought just what the Bears were seeking at safety, which is a player who can roam center field and get to the football. When Jackson is on the field, his presence is known. He could go on to win the job next to Quintin Demps.

— The Bears’ front seven was very impressive on Saturday night, with a steady pass rush getting to Carson Palmer in the backfield. What was especially encouraging was how the rush of Eddie Goldman was creating opportunities for the rest of the unit. Jonathan Bullard and Jaye Howard fed off their nose tackle and got to the backfield, while Leonard Floyd and Willie Young played well off the edge.

— Roy Robertson-Harris had a strong showing late in the game. After moving from outside linebacker to defensive end, his new position looks like a more natural fit. Robertson-Harris has been explosive off the snap and is showing natural instincts and confidence at the position. The early results have been positive for the second-year player.

— The Bears return to practice on Monday at Halas Hall. Their third preseason game is next Sunday against the Titans.

