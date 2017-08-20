Person Shot By Chicago Police Officer In Gage Park

CHICAGO (CBS) — A person was shot by a Chicago Police officer Saturday night in the Gage Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.
About 8:45 p.m., officers approached a group of males who were drinking in the 5600 block of South Artesian, according to Chicago Police. When the officers walked up to the group, they noticed one of the males had a handgun.
An “armed confrontation ensued” and one of the officers discharged his weapon, police said. The male suspect suffered a graze wound to the neck and was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not thought to be life-threatening.
No officers were injured and a weapon was recovered at the scene, police said.
The officer involved in the shooting will be placed on routine administrative duties for 30 days, police said. The Independent Police Review Authority was investigating the use of force.
