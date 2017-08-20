State Police Investigate Shots Fired On Eisenhower Expressway

CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois State Police were investigating shots fired early Sunday on the Eisenhower Expressway on the Near West Side.
Police were notified of shots fired about 3:45 a.m. in the inbound lanes of I-290 near Racine, according to Illinois State Police.
Shell casings were found, but no injuries were reported, police said.
All inbound lanes were temporarily closed in the area while police investigated, but everything was reopened to traffic by 7:20 a.m., police said.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2017. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)