Armed Teens Strike 3 Times: Police

(STMW) – Hammond, Ind. police believe the same two young men robbed an 85-year-old man, a 67-year-old man and a woman out with her 11-year-old daughter, all in less than an hour Friday morning in northwest Indiana.

Police have released surveillance photos of the armed robbers, and the car they used in the robberies, according to Hammond Police, who said the same pair and driver may also have robbed a fourth victim later that morning in East Chicago, Indiana.

The first robbery occurred about 6:20 a.m. in the 5800 block of Hohman Avenue, police said. The suspects, wearing hoodies, tried to rob an 85-year-old man, police said. Then a few minutes later, they robbed a 67-year-old man in the 4000 block of Grover Avenue.

And just minutes after the second robbery, they robbed a 33-year-old woman who was out walking with her 11-year-old daughter in the 4100 block of Wabash Avenue, police said.

Both suspects carried guns in each incident, including later that morning, when police believe they robbed a 49-year-old man in East Chicago.

The suspects are described as black males 16-24, 5-foot-10 to 6 feet with medium builds. One was wearing a white hooded sweatshirt and the other a blue hooded sweatshirt. The only description available for the getaway driver is a black male or female with long hair. The vehicle was a 4-door grey sedan.

Police are asking for public help in identifying the suspects, who they call armed and dangerous. Anyone who can identify any of them or the vehicle should call Det. Sgt. Rich Tumidulsky at (219) 852-2997; Det. Lt. Dave Carter (219) 852-2984; or Det. Sgt. Tom Textor at (219) 852-2973.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire copy; Chicago Sun-Times 2017. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)