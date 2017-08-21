Bears Haven’t Decide Whether Mitchell Trubisky Will Play With First-Team Offense

By Chris Emma—

LAKE FORST, Ill. (CBS) – For the first time since drafting Mitchell Trubisky, coach John Fox on Monday was non-committal on the Bears’ plan at quarterback.

With Chicago set to plays its third preseason game Sunday – the contest in which starters typically play for three quarters – Fox said the Bears haven’t yet decided how reps will be divided and whether Trubisky will work with the first-team offense.

“We haven’t talked about that,” Fox said. “Obviously we’re very, very early. We’re not even into preparation for the Titans yet. We’ll meet on that. We’ll talk, and we’ll keep you guys posted.

“We don’t practice until Wednesday, so we’ll kind of figure that out tomorrow.”

The Bears must decide whether it’s more beneficial to have starter Mike Glennon working an extended period with his first-team offense after two inconsistent preseason contests or if Trubisky should take more than just a quarter of work after being impressive in his first two games.

Fox, his coaching staff and the Bears brass must also decide if Trubisky should see those reps with the first-string offense, which would be the next step in his development as a rookie.

Wednesday should provide some clarity to the Bears’ ongoing quarterback quandary.

