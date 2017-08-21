SOLAR ECLIPSE: Adler Planetarium Viewing Party | Five Things To Know | Views From Across Country | Blind Students Interested, Too. | WATCH LIVE

Cubs’ Playoff Odds Are Strong, Climbing After 3-Game Sweep Of Blue Jays

Filed Under: Chicago Cubs

(CBS) After a three-game sweep of the Blue Jays, the Cubs have really strengthened their playoff chances, per the mathematical models.

A week ago Monday, the Cubs were pegged with a 77.5 percent to win the NL Central, per Fangraphs. That number has now jumped to 86.3 percent to win the division. Chicago holds a 92.7 percent chance of making the playoff in some form, per Fangraphs.

Through Sunday’s games, the Cubs are now 66-57 and hold a two-game lead over the second-place Brewers. The Cardinals are now 3.5 games back in third place.

FiveThirtyEight is a tad less bullish on the Cubs, giving them a 74 percent chance to win the NL Central and an 85 percent shot of making the playoffs. Chicago has a 7 percent chance to win the World Series, while the Los Angeles Dodgers lead in that regard with a 32 percent chance, per FiveThirtyEight.

Baseball Prospectus gives the Cubs a 74.6 percent chance of winning the division and 84.2 percent chance of making the playoffs.

Chicago’s next six games come against last-place teams — three at Cincinnati and three at Philadelphia.

