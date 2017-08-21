Eliminate The Guesswork From Your Energy Bill With A Smart Meter

As a small-business owner, its simple logic that, if you crank up the air conditioner, your next energy bill is most likely going to be higher than that of the previous month. But knowing how much more those extra blasts of chilly cool air will cost isn’t as simple as reading your energy meter. That is, until now. If your business has a smart meter installed, you have access to tools and programs that can help you monitor your energy use on a day-to-day basis, which can help you make better decisions about how and when you use energy.

The Benefits Of Monitoring Energy Use As A Small Business

You need to be able to accurately and easily monitor your business’s energy use, even more so than homeowners. Your profit breakdown could depend on operational costs as much as it does on the income made from the goods and services you provide. Since energy costs are tax deductible, knowing exactly how much energy you use and pay for is vital when processing your monthly or quarterly taxes, and when trying to plan for the next month or quarter.

How Smart Meters Can Help Monitor Energy Use

With smart meter-enabled tools and connected devices, you can tell exactly how much electricity or natural gas you have used down to the hour. Depending on the tools and devices you use, you can view your usage in near real-time, which gives you a sense of whether you may be using more energy than usual, and helps you project what your next energy bill might be.

Smart meters also send readings directly to your utility company. This helps eliminate “estimated” bills — bills which can either be too high or, even worse, too low — until a meter reader is sent out to get a true, accurate reading. This helps you keep more accurate financial records and helps eliminate projections that can throw a business’s budget breakdown off-track.

Smart Meter Standards

Smart meters operate on quality standards that ensure accuracy for users. They are an application of good science and better technology, and are fully supported by the U.S. Department of Energy. Each meter must perform according to the standards set by the American National Standards Institute. Neither of these institutions are fans of guesswork and, like the small business owners who use smart meters, do not like unwelcome surprises.

With regard to electric smart meters, ComEd is the first utility in the nation to receive UL certification (Underwriters Laboratories) for its smart meters, demonstrating the meters are safe and reliable.

Want to learn more about the tools and programs you can use to help your small business save energy and money? Contact ComEd at 866-368-8326 or visit ComEd.com/BizSmartMeter.

For more tips and inspiration for small business owners,

visit CBS Small Business Pulse Chicago.