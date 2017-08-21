Illinois Sailor Among Missing After USS McCain Collision: Report

(CBS) — A sailor from the Decatur region of downstate Illinois is among the missing after a Navy destroyer collided with a merchant vessel in Southeast Asia, WCIA in Champaign is reporting.
Logan Palmer, 23, is one of the 10 missing in action.
“We’re a big small town, so definitely when it hits national news it really hits close to home it’s very personal for all of us,” Decatur resident Bev Hall tells WCIA.
The USS John S. Mccain collided with an oil tanker on its way to a port in Singapore. A search is underway, with several nations helping.
Palmer is a graduate of Sangamon Valley High School in Niantic, Ill.
It’s the second collision involving a Naval destroyer in a little more than two months.