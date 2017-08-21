Made In Chicago: Roller Derby

CHICAGO (CBS) — Roller derby, with its colorful skate names, has evolved over the years, and, more recently, has seen a resurgence in popularity.
“Roller derby initially started off as just, essentially, a speed race that would last hours, if not days,” said 26-year-old Elizabeth Perez. “And it’s since then evolved to be something a bit more theatrical. Currently, the roller derby we play, it’s very modern, athletic — and also the inclusion of all body types, all ages.”
Perez goes by the skate name “Cuban Ms. L.”
“I can’t punch you, I can’t trip you intentionally, but it happens sometimes.”
Sophia Hernandez, a 16-year-old who has been involved in the sport for four years, said roller derby is bigger now than it ever has been. “There’s over 300 leagues in the Midwest area that are juniors alone.”