Off-Duty Chicago Fire Department Lieutenant Shoots, Kills Carjacker

CHICAGO (CBS) — An off-duty Chicago Fire Department lieutenant shot and killed a 17-year-old boy who tried to run him over after stealing his car Monday morning in the North Austin neighborhood, police and fire officials said.
Police said, around 9:30 a.m., a 45-year-old man left his vehicle running in the 1400 block of North Lock, and a 17-year-old boy got into the car. When the man tried to stop him, the teen tried to run the man over, and the man shot him in the chest.
Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford confirmed the man is an off-duty fire lieutenant. Police said he has a valid Firearm Owner’s Identification Card, and a valid concealed carry license.
The 17-year-old was taken to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park, where he was pronounced dead.
Langford said the lieutenant also was taken to the hospital, because he was traumatized by what happened.
Area North detectives were investigating.