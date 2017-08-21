White Sox Call Up Carson Fulmer, Who Will Start 2nd Game Of Doubleheader

(CBS) The White Sox officially promoted right-hander Carson Fulmer from Triple-A Charlotte on Monday morning, and he’s scheduled to start the second game of a doubleheader against the Twins in the evening.
The 23-year-old Fulmer is the 26th man on the roster for the doubleheader, but there’s the possibility he sticks around longer. Fulmer’s start will mark the beginning of a big two-day stretch for the White Sox, as fellow pitching prospect Lucas Giolito will make his team debut by starting against the Twins on Tuesday.
Fulmer was 7-8 with a 5.61 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 122 innings over 24 starts at Triple-A this season. He made his big league debut in 2016, going 0-2 with an 8.49 ERA in 11 2/3 innings.
Fulmer was drafted in the first round at No. 8 overall by Chicago in the 2015 amateur draft.