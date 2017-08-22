Bears Waiting For Pernell McPhee To Be Medically Cleared

By Chris Emma–

(CBS) With the regular season fast approaching, the Bears are still waiting on the status of linebacker Pernell McPhee, who’s working his way back from a knee scope after arriving to training camp in late July with what the team called an irregularity in his right knee.

The Bears placed McPhee on the physically-unable-to-perform list at the start of preseason, which prohibits him from practicing until being activated.

“We’ve still got some time to look at that,” Bears coach John Fox said. “I don’t think it’ll happen this week, but we’ll just kind of evaluate that as we go. When he’s cleared medically, he’ll be out there.”

McPhee missed the first seven games of last season on the PUP list dealing with an injury to his left knee, which was surgically repaired after the 2015 campaign. The current issue is with his right knee.

The 28-year-old McPhee has played in just 23 games during his first two seasons with the Bears, which included 5.0 sacks in his first eight games in 2015 before first dealing with the ailment to his left knee. He has 10.0 sacks in these first two years in Chicago.

Without McPhee, the Bears have utilized their depth at outside linebacker, with Willie Young stepping in alongside Leonard Floyd. Fox wouldn’t say whether the Bears need to see McPhee in the preseason before activating him for the regular season.

For now, the Bears are waiting to see when McPhee will be ready for a return.

“We’re just kind of taking it day to day,” Fox said. “I can’t really answer that or predict the news. We’ll just kind of let it fall where it does.”

