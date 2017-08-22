10-Year-Old Boy Found Walking On I-290 Reunited With Family

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 10-year-old boy is safe, after police found him wandering Monday evening along the Eisenhower Expressway near Ashland Avenue.
Police found the boy walking on I-290 westbound at Ashland about 5 p.m., according to a statement from Illinois State Police.
Illinois State Police Master Sergeant Jason Bradley told WBBM troopers found the boy, after a driver spotted him walking along the expressway and called 911.
“He went to Lurie Children’s Hospital to be evaluated. And at that time they began trying to make notification to find out the boy’s name and next of kin to find out where he came from,” Bradley said.
Police said the boy identified himself by name but did not know his birthdate.
Bradley said the boy’s grandmother, who is his legal guardian, reported him missing to Chicago Police.
A few hours later, the boy was reunited with his grandmother at the hospital. It was not known how and why the boy got onto the expressway.
Bradley said the Department of Children and Family Services was notified, but a DCFS spokesperson wasn’t sure whether the agency would investigate the case.