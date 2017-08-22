Emanuel: Now Is Not The Time To Reduce CPS State Aid

CHICAGO (CBS) — Mayor Rahm Emanuel says Chicago schoolchildren are demonstrating why Illinois lawmakers should override Gov. Bruce Rauner’s veto of the school funding bill, known as Senate Bill 1.
At a Northside school Tuesday, Emanuel celebrated test scores that show bilingual students in Chicago, English learners, are making great gains in their academic studies. He says this isn’t the time for the legislator to let Rauner’s amendatory veto of SB1 reduce state aid to Chicago Public Schools.
“Our kids are closing the achievement gap as it relates to reading and math. It’s time that Springfield, under governor Rauner, close the funding gap and backup the kids who are setting records that should be held up as an example rather than being torn down,” Rauner said.
Gov. Rauner insists SB1 gives too much money to Chicago teacher pensions and not enough to other districts. Superintendents of districts across the state, however, have said they disagree.