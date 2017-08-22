Former Zenith Plant On Fire On Chicago’s NW Side

(STMW) — An empty manufacturing plant caught fire Tuesday in the Belmont Central neighborhood on the Northwest Side.
Firefighters were on scene battling the blaze at the former Zenith Electronics plant near the intersection of Austin and Dickens, according to a 6:58 p.m. tweet from Chicago Fire Media. The plant has been vacant for years.
Additional information was not immediately available.
