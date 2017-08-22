Grenade Scare In Indiana

(CBS) – The discovery of live grenades at a Northwest Indiana gun store caused a scare Tuesday afternoon.
Around 3 p.m., a person left the explosives at Gutridge, Inc. in Griffith, Ind., police said in a news release.
Authorities were trying to figure out how to safely get rid of the devices, which were identified as World War II-era grenades.
Neighboring businesses were evacuated as a precaution, police said. The ATF consulted with local authorities.
Anyone with information should call Griffith Police at 219-924-7503, extension 252. Parties that wish to remain anonymous may call the department’s tip line at (219) 922-3085.