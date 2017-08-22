Hammond, Ind. Mother Of 3 Fatally Stabbed

(CBS) — Loved ones describe Lucia Gonzalez as a beautiful, devoted mother. Police found the mother of three children — ages six, two and one — dead in her Hammond home around 6 a.m. Tuesday.
The 25-year-old woman had been stabbed to death, in her kitchen.
Her best friend spoke to CBS 2.
“She was an amazing person. I don’t know who would do this to her,” says the friend, who asked not to be identified.
Hammond police removed several bags of evidence from the house Tuesday afternoon. Relatives, who didn’t want to speak on camera, said Gonzalez had such a strong desire to be a stay-at-home mom, she babysat other children in the neighborhood and for relatives to earn a living.
“Everybody relied on her. She was so great with the kids, not only her own, but everybody else’s. My nieces and nephews, they loved her.”
A relative says Gonzalez moved to the Hessville area of Hammond about two years ago from Chicago. She lived with her boyfriend, who was the father of two of her children.
Hammond police say they believe the death is an isolated incident and the public is not in danger.