Police Search For Man Who Robbed 8 Businesses With A Knife

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Police are searching for a man who robbed eight businesses in less than a month on the Northwest and Southwest sides.

CBS 2’s Susanna Song reports, police believe eight robberies in a three-week period are all connected and likely committed by the same man.

The man was captured in surveillance video wearing a blue Chicago Cubs sweatshirt with his hood up. He has black hair. And if you look closely, one thing that stands out about him is his left eye is impaired.

The robberies took place between July 28 and last Friday (Aug. 18) and they stretch from the 4600 block of Western down to the 6600 block of South Pulaski.

Most recently he robbed a business in the 1500 block of North Western on Friday morning around 9:30 a.m.

Police say the robber goes into businesses with a knife and demands money. He generally strikes in the late morning or afternoon hours.

CBS 2 spoke with a neighbor who lives near some of the businesses on Western.

“I’m realistic. I feel safe, I should say. I know it’s a neighborhood where things happen,” said Samuel Chmell. “I’m pretty cognizant of my surroundings, so no I think it’s like any other neighborhood where you have to be aware of your surroundings.”

Police are asking the public for help.

If you recognize the man, you are asked to call Chicago Police.