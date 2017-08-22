Police: Man Found Dead On Brown Line Tracks At Addison

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was found dead on the Brown Line tracks early Tuesday on the North Side.
Christopher R. Esberger, 46, was found about 1:35 a.m. on the tracks near the Addison Station, 1818 W. Addison St., according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.
He made contact with the electrified third rail and was pronounced dead at the scene at 2:05 a.m., authorities said. Esberger lived about four blocks from the station. An autopsy was scheduled for Tuesday.
Brown Line trains were temporarily halted, but resumed normal service by about 3:35 a.m., the CTA reported.
Area North detectives were conducting a death investigation.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2016. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)