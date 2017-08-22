Man Struck By Train In Kenosha While Taking Video

CHICAGO (CBS) — A dangerous video stunt on a set of railroad tracks on Monday evening did not ended well for an 18-year-old man in the Kenosha area.
According to the Kenosha Sheriff’s Department, an 18-year-old man was hit by a 13,000 ton freight train when he did not get off on tracks in time while videoing the moving train.
The sheriff’s department and Salem Lakes Rescue responded Monday night of an individual struck by a moving train at 258th Court and Highway C (Wilmot Road).
The conductor of the Canadian National train reportedly saw four others with the man. He could see the lights from several cellphones as he approached and began to slow the train down.
None of the others were injured. The 18-year-old man was taken by Flight for Life helicopter to Froedtert Hospital where he remains in critical condition.
It took approximately one mile for the 118 car train to come to a complete stop after hitting the man, according to the sheriff’s department.
The train tracks were closed over two hours for an investigation.