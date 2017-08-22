Most Common Powerball Numbers Drawn: Jackpot Hits $700 Million

CHICAGO (CBS) — Without fail, as the jackpot rises to insane levels, the Powerball players come out in droves.
And it’s happened again: A surge of players has lifted Wednesday night’s Powerball Jackpot to $700 million.
So, many rookies often ask: What are the most common Powerball numbers drawn?
We are here to help!
According to USA Mega, which collects data for the past 196 drawings (dating back to 10/7/15), 32, 64, 16, 23 and 28 are the five most popular. The most popular Powerball number is 9.
For those contrarians in the crowd, here are the least popular numbers: 35, 6, 58, 51, 24 and 34 (tie). The least popular Powerball number, last picked on Sept. 17, 2016 is 14.
It pays to live in Indiana, compared with Illinois. The lump sum payout for Hoosiers would be $317 million after taxes, compared with $310 million in Illinois, according to USA Mega.
The difference in state taxes account for the $7 million difference.