3 Police Officers Among 4 Injured In Grayslake House Fire

CHICAGO (CBS) — Three police officers were among four people injured in a house fire early Tuesday in north suburban Grayslake.
Firefighters responded at 12:34 a.m. to the home in the 300 block of Normandy Lane and found officers from the Grayslake Police Department in the process of rescuing a resident, according to the Grayslake Fire Protection District.
It took more than 90 minutes for the fire to be struck out, according to officials.
Fire officials confirm that a child and three officers were injured and taken to area hospitals. Their conditions were not known. But according to radio reports, the child’s injuries appear to be serious.
“We have a report of heavy smoke from the house, and a child in the home in an upstairs room that is not responding to subjects yelling to him and no one has been upstairs to get the child.”
The Grayslake Fire Protection District is investigating the fire with assistance from the Illinois State Fire Marshal’s office.
