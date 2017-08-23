Bears’ Ka’Deem Carey Has Wrist Surgery, Expected To Miss 6 Weeks

By Chris Emma–
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (CBS) — Bears running back Ka’Deem Carey will miss approximately six weeks of action after undergoing surgery to repair an injured wrist.
Coach John Fox didn’t have details on the injury or its extent, nor was he aware when it occurred.
“It was bothering him in the game this past week,” Fox said. “It was one of those things the doctors evaluated, and there’s always choices sometimes whether of playing through something or getting it surgically repaired and we went with the surgically repaired.”
Now entering his fourth season, Carey is looking to carve out a role at running back amid a crowded backfield. His place in the special teams game is an advantage in fighting for a roster spot, but this injury can only be considered a setback.
Carey rushed 32 times for 126 yards while playing in 12 games in 2016.
