Big Brawl In Little Village: 8 Cops Injured, 11 People Charged

CHICAGO (CBS) — Eleven people are facing various charges and citations following a large brawl involving Chicago Police officers Tuesday night in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side.
About 8:50 p.m., officers responded to a call of shots fired at a large gathering near the intersection of 26th and Albany, according to Chicago Police.
Officers were trying to disperse a large “angry” crowd when a vehicle attempted to drive away and headed toward the officers, police said. The officers, believing they would be pinned between the vehicles, fired their weapons.
No one was struck by gunfire, police said.
Eight officers were injured, including one who suffered a broken hand, and one who suffered cuts to the face from a broken bottle that required stitches, police said. None of the injuries were life-threatening.
Eleven people, five adults from Little Village and six juveniles, are facing charges, police said. They include:
– Celeste Perez, 19, faces one felony count of aggravated battery to a police officer and two felony counts of resisting or obstructing an officer;
– Antonia Perez, 22, faces one felony count of aggravated battery to police;
– Daniel Perez, 30, was cited for disorderly conduct;
– Ezekiel Perez, 24, faces one misdemeanor count of reckless conduct;
– Jeremiah Perez, 28, faces felony counts of aggravated assault and fleeing, as well as numerous traffic citations;
– A 14-year-old boy faces a misdemeanor count of reckless conduct;
– A 15-year-old boy faces misdemeanor counts of criminal trespass and reckless conduct;
– A 14-year-old boy faces a misdemeanor count of aggravated assault to a police officer, and a citation for disorderly conduct;
– A 17-year-old boy faces a misdemeanor count of aggravated assault of a police officer;
– A 14-year-old boy faces a felony count of aggravated battery to a police officer, a misdemeanor count of resisting or obstructing, and a citation for disorderly conduct; and
– A 17-year-old girl faces misdemeanor counts of battery, reckless conduct and resisting or obstructing.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2016. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)