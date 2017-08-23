Burglaries In Batavia Tied To Chicago, Police Suspect

(CBS) — The crews of burglars who have struck in the city and suburbs have turned their attention to the west.
The calls to police in Batavia and other western suburbs along the so-called “expressway corridor” have picked up dramatically in the past week, police say.
A few of the stolen items have been recovered in the City of Chicago.
The burglaries continue to be crimes of opportunity.
Police say the suspects steal goods from unlocked cars, and steal the cars which have keys.
Police urge owners to lock car doors and take garage-door openers inside because burglars can use them to enter both garages and homes.