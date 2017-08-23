Bears, Charles Leno Agree To 4-Year Extension

(CBS) The Bears and left tackle Charles Leno Jr. have agreed to a four-year contract extension, the team announced Wednesday.
The deal is expected to be for $38 million, with $21.5 million guaranteed, the Tribune’s Brad Biggs reported. It kicks in after the final year of Leno’s current deal here in 2017 runs out. He’s owed $1.797 million this season.
A seventh-round pick by Chicago in 2014, the 25-year-old Leno has made 29 starts and appeared in all 32 games across the last two seasons. He allowed four sacks in 2016 and while not elite is considered capable and dependable at left tackle.
The Bears prioritized signing Leno so as to lock up the left side of their offensive line through 202, as left guard Kyle Long is also on that timeline.
Having Leno under contract will also allow the Bears to focus on addressing other positions in the draft in 2018.