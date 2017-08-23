CTA Launches Text Alerts To Avoid Overcrowding During Chicago Cubs’ Night Games

CHICAGO (CBS) — Are the Chicago Cubs’ night games slowing down your commute?

The CTA is trying to entice ‘L’ riders to change riding habits and minimize overcrowding with potentially free rides.

Some riders are determined to ride when they want, but the CTA is hoping to find riders who can leave earlier or later to avoid the overcrowding, especially on the CTA Red Line during Cubs’ night games.

Riders can sign-up to receive text alerts from the CTA informing them when either to wait awhile or that it is a good time to ride.

A CTA spokesperson said the text alerts will be tested during the Cubs’ upcoming series against the Pirates and Mets, and Sept. 15 against the Cardinals.

Incentives include donations to “Stand Up to Cancer,” but some riders will get free rides, courtesy of MasterCard, and that is what is grabbing riders’ attention. The CTA considers this a pilot project that could be expanded greatly, if it works — and some riders are already hoping it is.

“Spacing things out more evenly would help with the (crowding) problem a lot,” said one CTA Red Line rider, named Katie.

Riders have to have a Ventra card and cell phone to take part. You can sign up by texting CTAALERT to 89883.

The spokesperson said the number of free rides depends on the number of those who sign up for the pilot; MasterCard is footing the bill for the free rides.