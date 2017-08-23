Jury To Decide Compensation For Woman Paralyzed At O’Hare

CHICAGO (CBS) — Tierney Darden’s case is in the hands of the jury now.

Tens of millions of dollars are at stake as the jury decides how much compensation the city will have to pay after a damaged O’Hare airport shelter toppled over and paralyzed her.

2 Investigator Dave Savini reports, jurors heard closing arguments that were worlds and millions apart when it comes to the cost of Darden’s care, and pain and suffering, are worth.

The former high school dancing star, who is now 26 years old, had her spinal cord crushed two years ago when a 700-pound airport shelter fell on her.

Her attorney Patrick Salvi Sr. told jurors the city’s “wrongful conduct is 100 percent responsible for this.”

Because the city admitted wrongdoing prior to trial, the jury never got to hear key details about how the city failed to maintain the shelter and allowed it to become unstable and unsafe.

Parts had rusted away and bolts were missing.

In 2015, the 2 Investigators exposed other shelters also in a state of disrepair and they were ultimately all removed.

Salvi told jurors, “We were not able to present to you why this happened” but “circumstances are so obvious they admitted it.”

“Tierney doesn’t want your sympathy, she wants justice,” he said.

Salvi asked jurors to award her over $173 million.

The defense argued for an amount closer to $30 or $34 million and said anything more would be “excessive, not reasonable and not fair.”