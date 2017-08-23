New Proposed Ordinance To Put Noise Monitoring Equipment Along Lake Shore Drive

CHICAGO (CBS) — After years of noise complaints by people who live along Lake Shore Drive, a new state law will allow the city of Chicago to put noise monitoring equipment along the Drive.
43rd Ward Alderman Michele Smith said she and fellow lakefront aldermen hear all the time about motorcycles making noise while revving their engines as they zip up and down Lake Shore Drive. She said that, to a lesser extent, emergency vehicle sirens are also an issue.
“This possibility of installing new equipment to monitor sound will allow us to actually understand the extent of the problem and to do more effective enforcement,” Smith said.
State Representative Sara Feigenholtz suggests maybe enough information so that “we have a road map to fix this problem” and that it could be included in the re-designing of the Drive. She said another part of the noise issue along the Drive is the sound of construction of buildings.
“Anything that can be done to make life more pleasant and help people get a good night’s sleep is something we should all be interested in,” Feigenholtz said.
She said she plans to contact Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s office on Wednesday to get work started on a possible ordinance.
Alderman Smith said she and fellow aldermen will be working on passing a noise monitoring ordinance soon.