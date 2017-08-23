Police: Man Repeatedly Attacks 69-Year-Old Woman In Aurora

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police are looking for a man who attacked a 69-year-old woman three times in an 11-minute period Saturday morning in west suburban Aurora.

The woman told investigators the attacks happened between 5:50 a.m. and 6:01 a.m. while she was out for her usual morning walk near Rural and Ohio streets, according to a statement from Aurora police. As she was walking, a man approached her from behind and demanded valuables.

When she told him she didn’t have any, the man knocked her to the ground, kicked her in the face and ran off, police said. He returned a few minutes later, battered the woman again and ran away once more.

The woman crossed the street to knock on a door in the 600 block of Ohio Street to seek help, but no one answered, police said. As she walked away, the suspect returned, attacked her again and ran away north on Ohio.

The victim then walked to a home in the 900 block of Mountain Street, where a resident called 911, police said. Aurora Fire Department paramedics checked the woman out, but she refused transport to a hospital.

The suspect was described as a 5-foot-10, 150-pound black man, thought to be about 20 years old, police said. He was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information about the attacks is asked to call Aurora Police Investigations at (630) 256-5500 or Aurora Area Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000. Calls to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward up to $5,000 if they lead to an arrest.

