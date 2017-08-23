Mom Of 6 Seeks Sanctuary In Chicago Church To Avoid Deportation

(CBS) – A mother of six who was due to be deported Wednesday took sanctuary in a Chicago church.

Her husband is a U.S. citizen, as are four of her children. All of them have moved into a small Humboldt Park church building, trying to buy time as they fight her deportation.

After 15 years of seeking U.S. citizenship, Francisca Lino is out of options.

“I am not a terrorist,” Lino, speaking in Spanish, told reporters at a news conference. “I am not a criminal, I’m a working mother.”

Because the Obama Administration deported criminals first, she was low priority. But a change in administrations seems to have changed that. She was supposed to turn herself in today.

“We have to fight together,” her husband, Diego, said.

Lino, who entered the U.S. illegally but married a U.S. citizen, was denied a green card due to an earlier deportation.

Her attorney, Chris Bergen, says President Trump claimed his policies would target “bad hombres.”

“The government’s decision to remove Mrs. Lino shows that even the good hombres, or ‘mujeres,’ are not safe,” the attorney says.

Bergen said he continues exploring federal legal action and is asking politicians to put pressure on the Trump administration to stand down.