Police: Person Killed, 2 Injured In Yorkville Crash

CHICAGO (CBS) — One person was killed and two others were injured in a crash early Wednesday in southwest suburban Yorkville, police said.
The two-car crash happened about 4:30 a.m. on Route 126 near Hopkins Road, according to Illinois State Police.
The driver of one vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Additional details were not immediately available.
Two occupants of the other vehicle were taken to Rush-Copley Medical Center in Aurora with injuries that were not thought to be life-threatening, police said.
As of 7:35 a.m., Route 126 was closed to traffic in the area.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2016. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)