Cook County Seeks Public’s Help Identifying Deceased Child Found In Markham

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying a child found dead in a vacant Markham home during a house fire last month.
Firefighters responded to a call the morning of Monday, July 3 of a vacant house fire in the 15400 block of Hamlin Avenue in Markham. Upon striking out the fire, crews made a startling discovery. Police confirm a dead infant was inside the home and removed the child’s remains.
Markham’s police chief said no one has come forward to even report a missing child. Community activist Andrew Holmes said her body was in a plastic bag.
The medical examiner confirmed the child was an African American girl, believed to be between the age of 9 months to 2-years old. The cause and manner of death is pending further studies.
Authorities publicized the type of clothes the child was wearing, in hopes of determining the toddler’s identity.
The clothing and items found include:
-White Garanimals brand 6-9 month onesie, with hot pink flowers
-Dark blue 9-month onesie, with white polka dots and red stitched trim
-Black and white leopard print fleece pants with pink paws foot coverings and cat face and ears on seat of pants
-Diaper
-Dark blue, white, red and light blue patterned blanket with frayed edges and doll embroidering
-Light pink fleece blanket with light blue, light pink and hot pink elephants
Anyone with information about the child’s identity may contact the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office at (312) 666-0200.