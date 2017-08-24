Cubs’ Kris Bryant Back In Lineup

(CBS) Chicago third baseman Kris Bryant is back in the lineup for a game at Cincinnati on Thursday night.
Bryant sat out his team’s 9-3 win against the Reds on Wednesday, one night after he left in the ninth inning for precautionary reasons after being hit in the hand by a pitch. Bryant will bat third and play third base Thursday.
“It’s good, it’s good,” Bryant said of how his hand feels in an interview with Dan Bernstein and Anthony Herron on 670 The Score on Thursday afternoon. “Beat up my hand, but it’s all right. It could’ve been way worse if it actually squared me up. So I feel OK.”
Bryant sprained his pinkie finger back in July sliding head-first into third base in a game at Atlanta. He took a couple days off then and admitted he’s gripped the bat more lightly at times since then because of that ache.
“It’s been tough to get my hand back to feeling 100 percent normal from Atlanta,” Bryant said. “Just a little frustrated with that, but you know, you got to play through these types of things all the time.”
Bryant is hitting .287 with 23 homers, 56 RBIs and a .929 OPS this season.