Feds Respond To Downers Grove Bank Robbery

(CBS/STMW) — FBI special agents were en route after a bank was robbed Thursday afternoon in west suburban Downers Grove.
The U.S. Bank branch at 1048 Ogden Ave. was robbed about 1:30 p.m., according to the FBI.
No further details were available as agents head to the scene.
Downers Grove North confirms the school was put on a soft lockdown as a precaution.
No one was allowed in or out, but they continued their normal operations.
