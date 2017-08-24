Some Pushback Against NFL Coming From Kaepernick Supporters In Chicago

(CBS) – Fans of free agent – and unemployed — NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick are trying to put some pressure on the NFL.

Some of them are in Chicago, CBS 2’s Audrina Bigos reports.

Children with the Black Star Project on the South Side are sticking up for the athlete by sending letters to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

Phil Jackson, who heads the project, says Kaepernick’s jobless status has everything to do with his decision to kneel during the National Anthem last season in protest of police-involved shootings in which black men were killed.

Bar owner Kenny Johnson agrees. “It’s clear that he doesn’t have a job because of what he did and the stance he took,” he says.

His Bureau Bar and Velvet Lounge in the South Loop will not show NFL games until the quarterback is signed.

“This is the way I want to support Colin Kaepernick,” Johnson says.

His protest comes one day after more than 1,000 people rallied outside NFL headquarters in New York City.

“I’m a father, I’m a husband, I’m a business owner. I want to make sure my kids understand they can stand up for something,” Johnson says.

If he does lose business, Johnson says he’ll get creative and come up with new ways to make money on NFL Sundays.

Goodell disagrees Kaepernick is being shunned by teams because of his political stance.