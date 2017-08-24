Sports &Racing Roundup Presented by Tito’s Handmade Vodka: Previewing The Breeders’ Cup

Sponsored content provided by Tito’s Handmade Vodka.
The third edition of the Tito’s Handcrafted Vodka Sports & Racing Roundup is here! Join 670 The Score’s Brian Hanley and Tito’s VP of Sales Eric Barlund as they reflect on the recent races at Saratoga, preview the Breeders’ Cup that will take place in November and discuss much more.
The guests this week are 670 The Score personality Barry Rozner, Breeders’ Cup VP Peter Rotondo and Gene McLean of the Louisville Thoroughbred Society.
All were presented by Tito’s Handmade Vodka – America’s Original Craft Vodka!