Woman Paralyzed At O’Hare Speaks After Lawsuit

CHICAGO (CBS) — In her own words, a young woman speaks a day after a jury award her $148 million in a lawsuit against the city.

26-year-old Tierney Darden always dreamed of being a dancer.

In 2015, a shelter with rusted parts and missing bolts toppled on her leaving her permanently paralyzed.

CBS 2’s investigators broke the story and exposed even more shelters to be damaged.

RELATED: 2 Investigators: Rusted O’Hare Shelters Remain, After Accident That Paralyzed Woman | Family Sues City After Daughter’s Spine Severed By Falling Pedestrian Shelter | Crews Clear O’Hare Of Poorly Maintained Shelters, After Woman’s Serious Injury | Neighbors, Friends Donate To Remodel Home For Woman Paralyzed By Falling Pedestrian Shelter | 2 Investigators: O’Hare Shelters Removed, After Paralyzing Accident | Trial To Begin For Paralyzed Woman’s Negligence Suit After O’Hare Shelter Fell On Her | City Offering $22M To Woman Paralyzed At O’Hare; Attorneys Seek $150M | Bus Shelter Accident Victim: ‘Everything Went Numb’

Darden sobbed when her verdict was read by the judge on Wednesday. Each juror hugged her as they left the court room.

RELATED: Jury Awards Record $148M To Woman Paralyzed At O’Hare

On Thursday morning, she talked about how much that meant to her.

“That was really heartwarming. I don’t know what to say because it blew me away,” Darden said. “I didn’t even know they could do that. I have finally been given hope today. I am very thankful.”

1830–That was really heartwarming. i don’t know what to say.blew me away.. didn’t know they could do that…chuckle.///finally have hope. very thankful.

The city of Chicago released a statement saying in part, “we are disappointed in the jury’s verdict and are evaluating our legal options.”