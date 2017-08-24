Watch: Yankees, Tigers Brawl

(CBS) The Yankees and Tigers brawled in Detroit on Wednesday afternoon in a fracas that was legitimately about throwing down and not chirping at one another.
The controversy began when the Tigers’ Michael Fulmer hit the Yankees’Gary Sanchez in the fifth inning after Sanchez had earlier taken Fulmer deep. Yankees reliever Tommy Kahnle responded by throwing behind Tigers star Miguel Cabrera one inning later, prompting his ejection and that of New York manager Joe Girardi.
Before Cabrera’s at-bat could resume, he and and Yankees catcher Austin Romine verbally got into it, then the situation escalated into a physical confrontation.
Chaos ensued.