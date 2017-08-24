Levine: Derek Holland Keeps Hold On Rotation Spot With Strong Outing After Prolonged Struggles

By Bruce Levine–

CHICAGO (CBS) — Trying to stay viable in a season that’s been unforgiving to him, White Sox left-hander Derek Holland entered Thursday coming off a string of three straight poor outings, then found a small measure of redemption.

Holland threw six innings of one-run ball, helping lead the White Sox to a 5-1 win against the Twins at Guaranteed Rate Field. It was Holland’s first win since Aug. 8, and he scattered hits and four walks while striking out five and using an assortment of off-speed pitches to keep Minnesota off balance.

I did a pretty good job of going in and out against them tonight,” Holland said. “Everybody knows I like to pitch inside. Today I did a good job of going in and out as well as up and down. I did as much as I could to move their eye level around. The idea was to make it tougher for them to hit.”

Entering Thursday, Holland had a 6.28 ERA and had allowed 17 earned runs in a combined five innings across his last three outings, one of which was a relief appearance. It was looking like the 30-year-old Holland would soon be moved to the bullpen on a permanent basis or be outright released.

Instead, he found his good form and kept a hold on a rotation spot.

“You just can’t get caught up in those things,” Holland said of his recent struggles. “It can be a lonely place when you are struggling like that. You just have to stay positive no matter what. I come here every single time after losing with the same positive attitude. You would never know the difference. You just continue to fight through it.”

