Bond Reduced For Man Accused In Beecher Crash That Killed Mom, Sons

CHICAGO (CBS) — Bond for a man charged in a crash that killed a mother and her three young sons was reduced from $1 million to $250,000 on Friday.

$1-million bond reduced to 250k for Sean Woulfe-in fatal Beecher car crash that killed 4. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/0oms8FnRr3 — Roseanne Tellez (@RoseanneTellez) August 25, 2017

Sean B. Woulfe, 25, has been charged with 16 counts of reckless homicide — including 14 counts of reckless homicide and two counts of reckless homicide of an unborn child.

Twelve of those counts are eligible for extended term [up to 10 years in prison] due to aggravated factors: killing a child under the age of 12, killing more than one person and driving more than 20 miles above the speed limit.

According to the investigation, Woulfe was going 75 mph in a 55 mph speed zone at the time of the incident on July 24. He also blew a clearly displayed stop sign. Authorities said there isn’t any physical evidence of alcohol or drug use, but would not comment on whether texting could be involved.

Lindsey Schmidt, 29, of Beecher and her sons, 6-year-old Owen, 4-year-old Weston and 1-year-old Kaleb were traveling northbound on Yates Avenue when Woulfe, who was traveling eastbound on Corning Road, ran the stop sign and collided with Schmidt’s vehicle in the intersection of Yates and Corning.

The Schmidt family was on their way to bible camp.

Schmidt and her youngest son Kaleb were pronounced dead at the scene. Weston died the following evening after being placed on life-support and Owen died three days after the crash, after being placed into a medically induced coma.

Woulfe received a traffic citation that was dismissed earlier this month.

The Will County State’s Attorney’s Office said, by dropping the ticket, prosecutors were making sure they can file more serious charges later, by avoiding possible double jeopardy if the driver were to plea on the citation first.