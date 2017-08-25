Grayslake Fire, Discovery Of Shooting, Followed By Grandmother’s Suicide

(CBS) — Police in Grayslake say they are still investigating the series of events this week that started with a fire and ended with a suicide.
WBBM’s Steve Miller reports.
The house fire was early Tuesday. And inside, firefighters found a 17-year-old boy who’d been shot in the head.
He was taken to Loyola Medical Center.
And his grandmother — who was also his guardian — was questioned and fingerprinted.
A couple of hours after that, Grayslake Police say she jumped off the top of the hospital parking garage and killed herself.
Earlier, they say, she had told her granddaughter to swallow the entire contents of a bottle of medicine.
The girl only ingested part of it, and police say she then went to the ER.