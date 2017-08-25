History To Be Made At Wrigley Field With Headliner Lady Gaga

CHICAGO (CBS) — History is in the making on Friday night at the historic Wrigley Field.

Lady Gaga will become the first female artist to headline at the Friendly Confines.

CBS 2’s Susanna Song has more from Wrigley, which is a hot spot venue this weekend and it is not because of the Chicago Cubs.

With a World Series title, Wrigley Field is already a destination. In fact, CBS 2 saw people taking pictures in front of the famous marquee on Friday morning.

But this weekend it is not about the Cubs who are in Philadelphia. It’s about the music, starting with Thursday night’s Green Day concert.

Green Day stopped in Chicago for its Revolution Radio Tour performing at the Friendly Confines for the first time.

Next up on Friday is also a concert-first for Wrigley – Lady Gaga. She is the first female headliner to perform at Wrigley. Her Joanne World Tour kicked off on Aug. 1 in Vancouver.

On Thursday, her mother was in Chicago for a youth summit to promote kindness in schools. Lady Gaga (Stefani Germanotta) and her mom, Cynthia Germanotta started a non-profit called Born This Way.

On Saturday, Zac Brown Band returns to Wrigley. This will be the third time the country music band plays at the venue.

The weekend is sure to be filled with fun times and good business for the bars and restaurants in the area.