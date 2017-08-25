Firefighter Injured Battling Lawndale Fire

CHICAGO (CBS) — A firefighter was injured battling a blaze Friday morning in the Lawndale neighborhood on the Southwest Side.
The fire in the 1800 block of South Avers was brought under control by about 5:45 a.m., according to the Chicago Fire Department.
The firefighter was taken in good condition to Mount Sinai Hospital after suffering burns, the fire department said. Five people were also displaced.
The cause is under investigation.
