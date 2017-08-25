Police Investigate If West Lawn Attempted Robbery, Shooting Connected To Other Robberies

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 73-year-old man is shot on the Southwest Side during a violent attempted armed robbery, now police are trying to figure out if it is connected with several other robberies.
CBS 2’s Susanna Song has the story from Chicago’s Area Central Police Headquarters.
The 73-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk in the 6100 block of South Kenneth in West Lawn, when another man got out of an SUV and announced a robbery, according to Chicago Police.
The 73-year old refused to comply and was shot. The shooter fled the scene.
Now Chicago Police and detectives are wondering if that attempted armed robbery and shooting is related to a number of robberies both in Chicago and Hammond, Indiana. They all have a similar pattern – a group of four or five men attacking vulnerable people in the early morning hours.
In Hammond Indiana, police are looking for three men suspected in committing at least three armed robberies early last Friday. Home video shows two men running with guns pointed at the victims. No one there was injured.
The victim in Thursday’s West Lawn shooting is in stable condition.
Police have no one in custody in both Chicago and Hammond’s robberies.