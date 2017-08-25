Kicker Robert Aguayo Struggling With Bears

By Chris Emma–

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (CBS) — A change of scenery hasn’t brought different results for kicker Roberto Aguayo, who has struggled since joining the Bears two weeks ago.

Aguayo missed a 49-yard field goal in Saturday’s preseason game against the Cardinals by slicing the kick wide right, a week after missing an extra point in a preseason game with the Buccaneers. Aguayo has been shaky in practices as well, including Friday afternoon at Halas Hall.

Coach John Fox made reference to Aguayo’s issues after practice.

“Our kicker had a little bit of a struggle today in some of his field goals, but it was something we knew about Roberto,” Fox said. “He’s got a very strong leg. He needs to work on his accuracy. That’s why we’re out here practicing.”

Aguayo was a second-round pick of the Buccaneers in the 2016 NFL Draft. Specialists are rarely drafted — and especially not that high. Aguayo kicked at a league-worst 71 percent mark on field goals last season. The struggles into this preseason forced the Buccaneers to waive him, and he was claimed by the Bears.

A three-time All-American at Florida State, Aguayo just hasn’t found his accuracy in the NFL game.

“It’s like working with golfers,” Fox said of kickers. “You know it doesn’t really matter how much what they do on the driving range, it matters what’s on the course. They make tweaks, they have swing coaches, you know we have kick coaches.

“You can get to the point where you have paralysis by analysis too. We’re going to mess with him. We don’t have a long look, but you know he’s been very receptive and that’s an are we need to improve at.”

