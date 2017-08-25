Logan Square Residents Say Good Riddance To Rowdy Soccer Team Neighbors

CHICAGO (CBS) — Some Logan Square residents who lost sleep this summer because of a dozen college students from Ireland renting a home are glad to see them gone.

One Logan Square man said his peace and quite, and much more, have been destroyed by outsiders who moved in to the neighborhood for the summer. He said he is sick and tired of it and wants something done.

CBS 2’s Mike Puccinelli has the story.

It happened in the 2700 block of West Prindiville. The building is slated for demolation, because the developer plans to put up condos. But according to neighbors, the developer sublet the building to a European soccer team over the summer. And while that team played hard, neighbors said they partied even harder.

Video of the European team was taken before dawn on Thursday when neighbors said they pretty much were in the process of trashing the building they had occupied and were prepared to vacate.

The ruckus apparently went on all night. Numerous windows were broken and the patio was littered with garbage. And the inside of the once venerable building also appeared to be a shambles.

Now that the players appear to have moved out, many residents in the neighborhood are saying good riddance.

“It’s about 2 a.m. they started smashing windows and we happened to have our window on the next block open and thought people were smashing car windows, when it ended up being the frat boys with the party house,” said neighbor, Diana Bowden. “Going out with a big bang.”

CBS 2 reached out to the developer for comment and have yet to hear back.

The neighbors said developers should be held responsible for the destructive behavior of tenants in buildings slated for demolition.