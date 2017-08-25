No Injuries Reported In West Englewood Fire

CHICAGO (CBS) — No injuries were reported in a fire Friday morning in the West Englewood neighborhood on the SoutH Side.
The fire, which broke out on the back porch of a building near 64th Street and Claremont Avenue, was brought under control about 6:20 a.m., according to the Chicago Fire Department.
No injuries were reported, the fire department said. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
