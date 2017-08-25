Phillies Flatten Cubs 7-1 In Series Opener

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Rhys Hoskins hit another homer and Cesar Hernandez ripped a three-run triple to back Jerad Eickhoff, helping the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Chicago Cubs, 7-1, on Friday night.

Called up from the minors too late to get a nickname on the back of his uniform for Players Weekend, Hoskins has put on a tremendous power display. He has nine homers and 21 RBIs in 16 games. No player in major league history has reached nine homers that quickly, according to MLB.com.

“I don’t know if it’s hit me yet, but it’s pretty cool to be mentioned in a sentence as `first ever,'” Hoskins said.

Eickhoff (4-7) allowed one run and five hits, striking out eight in five innings. He has won four straight decisions.

“He’s good,” Cubs manager Joe Maddon said. “He was able to throw his curve for a strike when he wanted to. He was really good at that.”

Jose Quintana (4-3) gave up six runs and nine hits in five innings, tying his worst start in eight outings since the Cubs acquired him from the White Sox.

Kyle Schwarber hit a solo homer in the first for NL Central-leading Chicago.

ZOOLANDER

Maddon admitted he’s been dyeing his hair a darker shade of gray and joked about trying to achieve the blue-steel color Ben Stiller rocked in the Zoolander movie.

BEST NICKNAMES

Cubs: Jake Arrieta wore “The Snake” on his uniform. Ben Zobrist is “Zorilla.” Javier Baez is “El Mago.” It means the magician in Spanish.

Phillies: Jorge Alfaro is “El Oso.” It means the bear in Spanish. Andres Blanco is “Whitey.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

CUBS: P Jon Lester threw a bullpen session Friday for the first time since going on the disabled list because of left shoulder fatigue. He threw 42 pitches in the bullpen and is set to throw a simulated game Monday.

PHILLIES: OF Daniel Nava was activated from the disabled list. He replaced P Jake Thompson on the roster. Thompson was sent to Triple-A Lehigh Valley after starting Thursday’s game.

UP NEXT

RHP Kyle Kendricks (4-4, 3.52 ERA) goes for the Cubs on Saturday night while RHP Ben Lively (1-4, 3.70) takes the mound for the Phillies.

(© 2017 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.)