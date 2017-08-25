White Sox Place Yoan Moncada On Disabled List With Bone Contusion In Shin

(CBS) The White Sox have placed second baseman Yoan Moncada on the 10-day disabled list with a bone contusion in his right shin.
Moncada aggravated his shin splits running the bases in the fifth inning of a win Thursday night and left the game shortly thereafter. He had missed two games last weekend because of shin splints.
“When I passed third base, I had a misstep coming around it,” Moncada said. “It got sore again.”
In place of Moncada, the White Sox reinstated third baseman Matt Davidson from the disabled list. He previously had been dealing with a wrist injury. Davidson is hitting .238 with 22 homers, 51 RBIs and a .500 slugging percentage in 88 games this season.
The 22-year-old Moncada is hitting .188 with with three homers and 11 RBIs since being called up from Triple-A Charlotte in July.